baophutho.vn Located about a 90-minute drive from the center of Phu Tho Province, Trung Son Commune is opening up an attractive discovery journey for...
baophutho.vn Nestled peacefully beside the poetic Boi River and surrounded by rolling mountain ranges, Serena Resort Kim Boi (Hop Kim commune) is one of the...
baophutho.vn Keepers of ethnic cultural heritage
baophutho.vn Boasting rich, identity-steeped natural resources alongside an expanded development space, Phu Tho is step-by-step asserting its standing on...
baophutho.vn Bringing together natural landscapes, unique cultural identities of ethnic minority communities, and expansive development potential, Thanh Son...
baophutho.vn Boasting a vast raw material area linked with local farmers, a closed-loop production process, a distinctive rich flavor, and modern packaging...
baophutho.vn On the afternoon of August 24, Comrade Phung Thi Kim Nga, Member of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the Provincial...
Heritage in everyday life
baophutho.vn Rather than opting for lavish resorts, many modern tourists prefer wading through rice paddies, catching fish, or hand-picking produce to...
baophutho.vn The Tay Thien Special National Relic and Scenic Area nestles within the primeval forest basin of Tam Dao, holding a central position among...