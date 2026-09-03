Trung Son – A New Destination on the Community Tourism Discovery Journey

2026-09-03 10:23:00 baophutho.vn Located about a 90-minute drive from the center of Phu Tho Province, Trung Son Commune is opening up an attractive discovery journey for...

Serena Resort Kim Boi – A “Green Oasis” Amidst Mountains and Forests

2026-08-31 07:52:00 baophutho.vn Nestled peacefully beside the poetic Boi River and surrounded by rolling mountain ranges, Serena Resort Kim Boi (Hop Kim commune) is one of the...

Accelerating Promotion to Bring Phu Tho Tourism Further

2026-08-28 07:28:00 baophutho.vn Boasting rich, identity-steeped natural resources alongside an expanded development space, Phu Tho is step-by-step asserting its standing on...

Awakening the Tourism Potential of Thanh Son Land

2026-08-27 07:34:00 baophutho.vn Bringing together natural landscapes, unique cultural identities of ethnic minority communities, and expansive development potential, Thanh Son...

Rich and Distinctive Flavor of Yen Thuy Green Tea

2026-08-26 08:07:00 baophutho.vn Boasting a vast raw material area linked with local farmers, a closed-loop production process, a distinctive rich flavor, and modern packaging...

Comments Provided on World Heritage Nomination Dossier for Van...

2026-08-25 09:14:00 baophutho.vn On the afternoon of August 24, Comrade Phung Thi Kim Nga, Member of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the Provincial...

Tapping Rural Economic Potential Through Experiential Tourism

2026-08-24 07:42:00 baophutho.vn Rather than opting for lavish resorts, many modern tourists prefer wading through rice paddies, catching fish, or hand-picking produce to...