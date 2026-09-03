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Phu Tho Welcomes Around 350,000 Tourists During the 5-Day September 2 National Day Holiday

Phu Tho Welcomes Around 350,000 Tourists During the 5-Day September 2 National Day Holiday

baophutho.vn During the 5-day September 2, 2026 National Day holiday, tourism activities across Phu Tho Province took place vibrantly, safely, politely, and effectively. The total number of visitors arriving for sightseeing and experiences reached an estimated 350,000; total revenue from tourism services reached an estimated 370 billion VND.

Luring Steps in Tay Thien

Luring Steps in Tay Thien
2026-08-23 09:31:00

baophutho.vn The Tay Thien Special National Relic and Scenic Area nestles within the primeval forest basin of Tam Dao, holding a central position among...

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