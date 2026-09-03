Public Investment Acts as a “Lever” for Economic Growth

2026-09-02 07:57:00 baophutho.vn Amid an environment filled with challenges, various levels and sectors in Phu Tho province are decisively implementing synchronized solutions...

Green Industry for Sustainable Growth

2026-09-01 07:32:00 baophutho.vn Building green industrial parks (IPs) is an essential strategy enabling Phu Tho to enhance growth quality, attract investments, and advance...

Phu Tho Promotes Digital Transformation in E-Commerce

2026-08-31 07:51:00 baophutho.vn E-commerce (e-commerce) is becoming an important distribution channel in the digital economy, creating opportunities for businesses,...

Bringing Agricultural Products to Wider Markets

2026-08-30 09:55:00 baophutho.vn From small-scale production dependent on intermediaries, many cooperatives (co-ops) in Phu Tho have reorganized production areas, standardized...

Phu Tho Adjusts Investment Policy for Toyota Vietnam: Raising...

2026-08-29 08:40:00 baophutho.vn On August 28, Mr. Tran Duy Dong—Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and...

Phu Tho Steadfastly Pursues GRDP Growth Goal of 11% or Higher in 2026

2026-08-29 08:33:00 baophutho.vn On August 28, Mr. Tran Duy Dong—Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and...

Finalizing Technical Plans for the Implementation of Du Sang...

2026-08-29 07:51:00 baophutho.vn The Du Sang Industrial Cluster (IC) project is currently receiving focused attention to address outstanding issues and facilitate its early...

Green Growth — A New Competitive Advantage

2026-08-27 07:51:00 baophutho.vn In today's competitive landscape, retaining high-quality investment capital, integrating deeper into value chains, and expanding export markets...

Industrial Enterprise Employment Rises 9.3%

2026-08-26 07:59:00 baophutho.vn Since the beginning of the year, the number of workers employed by industrial enterprises across the province has continued to increase,...