baophutho.vn Amid an environment filled with challenges, various levels and sectors in Phu Tho province are decisively implementing synchronized solutions...
baophutho.vn Building green industrial parks (IPs) is an essential strategy enabling Phu Tho to enhance growth quality, attract investments, and advance...
baophutho.vn E-commerce (e-commerce) is becoming an important distribution channel in the digital economy, creating opportunities for businesses,...
baophutho.vn From small-scale production dependent on intermediaries, many cooperatives (co-ops) in Phu Tho have reorganized production areas, standardized...
baophutho.vn On August 28, Mr. Tran Duy Dong—Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and...
baophutho.vn On August 28, Mr. Tran Duy Dong—Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and...
baophutho.vn The Du Sang Industrial Cluster (IC) project is currently receiving focused attention to address outstanding issues and facilitate its early...
baophutho.vn In today's competitive landscape, retaining high-quality investment capital, integrating deeper into value chains, and expanding export markets...
baophutho.vn Since the beginning of the year, the number of workers employed by industrial enterprises across the province has continued to increase,...
baophutho.vn Just 48 hours after submitting a complete dossier, the Meiko Electronic Chip Manufacturing Plant Project was granted its Investment...