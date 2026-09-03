Business
Enhancing Business Capacity in the New Development Space

Enhancing Business Capacity in the New Development Space

baophutho.vn Along with existing industrial zones, clusters, and business systems, following the merger, Phu Tho Province has gained additional room to develop large-scale manufacturing sectors, forming linkage chains among industry, agriculture, trade, services, and logistics. The new development space opens up many opportunities while also requiring businesses to enhance their internal capacity to effectively leverage the market and investment capital flows.

Green Industry for Sustainable Growth

Green Industry for Sustainable Growth
2026-09-01 07:32:00

baophutho.vn Building green industrial parks (IPs) is an essential strategy enabling Phu Tho to enhance growth quality, attract investments, and advance...

Green Growth — A New Competitive Advantage

Green Growth — A New Competitive Advantage
2026-08-27 07:51:00

baophutho.vn In today's competitive landscape, retaining high-quality investment capital, integrating deeper into value chains, and expanding export markets...

Industrial Enterprise Employment Rises 9.3%

Industrial Enterprise Employment Rises 9.3%
2026-08-26 07:59:00

baophutho.vn Since the beginning of the year, the number of workers employed by industrial enterprises across the province has continued to increase,...

“Green Channel” Accelerates Investment

“Green Channel” Accelerates Investment
2026-08-25 07:55:00

baophutho.vn Just 48 hours after submitting a complete dossier, the Meiko Electronic Chip Manufacturing Plant Project was granted its Investment...

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