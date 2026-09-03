Phung Nguyen Commune: “Duck Catching Swimming” Game Creates Strong...

2026-09-02 14:25:00 baophutho.vn On September 1, the Youth Union of Phung Nguyen Commune coordinated the organization of the "Duck Catching Swimming" game at Uncle Ho's Fish...

Elevating Phu Tho Culture in the New Era

2026-08-29 07:18:00 baophutho.vn Culture has always been identified as the spiritual foundation of society, serving as a key objective and intrinsic driving force behind rapid...

Legendary Female General of the Vietnamese Nation

2026-08-28 08:04:00 baophutho.vn Situated near the Lo River, nestled beneath a thousand-year-old ancient banyan tree, the Temple of General Bat Nan in Van Phu Ward carries the...

Ke Danh Rice Cake

2026-08-27 07:07:00 baophutho.vn When mentioning Ancestral Land cuisine, people often recall Thanh Son sour meat, braised palm fruits, or pickled fish. Yet this region harbors...

Preserving the Fragrance of Khoai Den Sticky Rice

2026-08-26 07:34:00 baophutho.vn In Chi Dam Commune, entering the crop season marks the time when low-lying fields gradually turn dark green with Khoai Den sticky rice —a local...

Lac Son Preserves Cultural Heritage Amidst Modern Life

2026-08-25 08:19:00 baophutho.vn In the stride of modern life, Lac Son Commune identifies culture as its spiritual foundation and an internal strength driving sustainable local...