Art Program Celebrating the 81st Anniversary of the Successful...

2026-09-02 14:38:00 baophutho.vn On the evening of September 1, at the Hung Vuong Museum Stage (Viet Tri Ward), the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism organized an "Art...

Brilliant Flags and Flowers to Celebrate National Day

2026-09-01 08:05:00 baophutho.vn In the final days of August, the atmosphere celebrating National Day on September 2 spreads across every road, village, and residential group...

Brilliant Colors of Flags and Flowers to Celebrate National Day

2026-08-31 08:00:00 baophutho.vn During the final days of August, the vibrant atmosphere celebrating National Day on September 2 diffuses across roads, villages, and...

Capacity Building Workshop on Attracting New-Generation FDI

2026-08-29 21:54:00 baophutho.vn On August 28, the Provincial Investment Promotion and Business Support Center organized a training workshop on attracting new-generation...

Accelerating the Progress of Social Housing and Technical...

2026-08-29 08:35:00 baophutho.vn On August 28, Mr. Vu Viet Van—Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's...

Meeting to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of Vietnam - Thailand...

2026-08-28 09:07:00 baophutho.vn On August 27, the Provincial Union of Friendship Organizations organized a meeting to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of...

15 Products Recognized as OCOP Products in the First Round of 2026

2026-08-28 07:44:00 baophutho.vn The Provincial People’s Committee has issued Decision No. 2774/QD-UBND recognizing the results of the evaluation and granting provincial-level...

Phu Tho Plans Over 77 Billion VND Investment in Rooftop Solar...

2026-08-27 09:33:00 baophutho.vn With a total investment exceeding 77.3 billion VND, Phu Tho province will roll out self-produced and self-consumed rooftop solar power systems...

Inspection, Re-inspection, and Survey Conducted at Enterprises in...

2026-08-26 10:11:00 baophutho.vn On August 25, a working delegation from the Ministry of National Defense led by Major General Luong Van Thang, Deputy Director of the...