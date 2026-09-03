baophutho.vn On the evening of September 1, at the Hung Vuong Museum Stage (Viet Tri Ward), the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism organized an "Art...
baophutho.vn In the final days of August, the atmosphere celebrating National Day on September 2 spreads across every road, village, and residential group...
baophutho.vn During the final days of August, the vibrant atmosphere celebrating National Day on September 2 diffuses across roads, villages, and...
baophutho.vn On August 28, the Provincial Investment Promotion and Business Support Center organized a training workshop on attracting new-generation...
baophutho.vn On August 28, Mr. Vu Viet Van—Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's...
baophutho.vn On August 27, the Provincial Union of Friendship Organizations organized a meeting to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of...
baophutho.vn The Provincial People’s Committee has issued Decision No. 2774/QD-UBND recognizing the results of the evaluation and granting provincial-level...
baophutho.vn With a total investment exceeding 77.3 billion VND, Phu Tho province will roll out self-produced and self-consumed rooftop solar power systems...
baophutho.vn On August 25, a working delegation from the Ministry of National Defense led by Major General Luong Van Thang, Deputy Director of the...
baophutho.vn Ahead of the 2026–2027 academic year, the Overseas Kids Foundation (OKF/Australia) in Vietnam, in coordination with the Ha Hoa Commune People’s...