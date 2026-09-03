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Phu Tho Province Promotes Investment in the Russian Federation: Commitment to a Transparent Investment Environment, Accompanying Businesses

Phu Tho Province Promotes Investment in the Russian Federation: Commitment to a Transparent Investment Environment, Accompanying Businesses

baophutho.vn As part of the working trip, investment promotion, and practical research in Russia, Norway, and Denmark, on the afternoon of September 1 (Moscow time), a delegation from Phu Tho Province led by Comrade Nguyen Manh Son, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, held an Investment Promotion Conference in Moscow, Russian Federation. The event affirmed the province's determination to proactively integrate, expand the space for foreign economic development, and attract major Russian corporations and enterprises to invest in the province.

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