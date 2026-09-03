Politics
Phu Tho Provincial Leaders Visit and Work with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Russian Federation

Phu Tho Provincial Leaders Visit and Work with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Russian Federation

baophutho.vn As part of the working trip to the Russian Federation, on the afternoon of September 1 (local time), a delegation from Phu Tho Province led by Comrade Nguyen Manh Son, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, visited and held a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Russian Federation.

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