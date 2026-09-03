baophutho.vn Implementing the 2026 foreign affairs program, from August 22 to August 31, 2026, a delegation from Phu Tho Province led by Comrade Bui Van...
baophutho.vn Phu Tho News on September 3, 2026
baophutho.vn Phu Tho News on September 02, 2026
baophutho.vn From urban centers to high-mountain villages, the red flag with a yellow star flutters with pride, creating a vibrant atmosphere looking...
baophutho.vn Phu Tho News on August 31, 2026
baophutho.vn Phu Tho News on August 30, 2026
baophutho.vn Phu Tho News on August 29, 2026
baophutho.vn On August 28, Mr. Dinh Cong Su—Member of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee—conducted a...
baophutho.vn On the morning of August 28, during the Entrepreneur Coffee Program, Mr. Tran Duy Dong—Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy...
baophutho.vn On the morning of August 27, Comrade Pham Dai Duong, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and...